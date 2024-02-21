The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly parted ways with vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

Harris was a part of the Cardinals’ scouting department for 16 years and had served as the team’s VP of player personnel since 2021.

Following his NFL career as a player, he joined the Cardinals as a scout in 2008. He would hold that position for six years before being promoted to director of pro scouting.

Harris continued to move up the ranks, eventually being promoted to director of player personnel in 2019. In 2021, he would see his title with Arizona change for a final time to VP of player personnel.

In addition to his role, Harris also took on co-interim general manager duties alongside former VP of pro scouting Adrian Wilson after general manager Steve Keim took a medical leave of absence in 2022.

Harris was also a candidate for Arizona’s open GM position upon Keim’s departure that offseason before owner Michael Bidwill hired Monti Ossenfort.

Harris also interviewed with the Tennessee Titans for their open GM position before returning to Arizona. He met with the New York Giants in the same capacity in 2022.

Before his time in the front office, Harris played for the Cardinals (2002-05), New York Giants (2006) and Denver Broncos (2006-07) across six NFL seasons after entering the league as an undrafted rookie with Arizona.

In his four years with the Cardinals, Harris recorded 87 tackles, one sack, an interception, one forced fumble and five passes defensed across 54 games played (six starts).

