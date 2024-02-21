Bradley Beal out for Suns’ 1st game back vs. Mavericks

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is out for the team’s first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday in Dallas against the Mavericks due to left hamstring tightness.

Head coach Frank Vogel told media pregame Beal is also unlikely to play in Phoenix’s second game of a back-to-back versus the Houston Rockets on Friday.

Beal played a total of 4:39 in Phoenix’s second-to-last contest prior to the break before exiting the game and getting ruled out because of a tweak to his left hamstring. After the win versus the Sacramento Kings, head coach Frank Vogel had already ruled out Beal for the fixture the next night versus the Detroit Pistons.

Beal only played in three of the Suns’ first 22 games of the season because of an ailing back, and after coming back for three more games, he sprained his ankle and missed another five. In his 15th straight appearance back in the lineup, Beal broke his nose and played through the injury with a mask before the injury to his hamstring.

The veteran guard had a procedure done to his nose over the All-Star break to help complete the healing process while also rehabbing his hamstring.

The Mavericks will be without reserve guard Dante Exum (right knee). They are on a six-game win streak and are 3-0 since implementing trade deadline acquisitions Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. tip-off can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

