Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Bradley Beal questionable for Suns’ 1st game back vs. Mavericks

Feb 21, 2024, 4:43 PM

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns posts up on Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz during the second ha...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns posts up on Kris Dunn #11 of the Utah Jazz during the second half at Footprint Center on February 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is listed as questionable for the team’s first game back from the All-Star break on Thursday in Dallas against the Mavericks due to left hamstring tightness.

Beal played a total of 4:39 in Phoenix’s second-to-last contest prior to the break before exiting the game and getting ruled out because of a tweak to his left hamstring. After the win versus the Sacramento Kings, head coach Frank Vogel had already ruled out Beal for the fixture the next night versus the Detroit Pistons.

Beal only played in three of the Suns’ first 22 games of the season because of an ailing back, and after coming back for three more games, he sprained his ankle and missed another five. In his 15th straight appearance back in the lineup, Beal broke his nose and played through the injury with a mask before the injury to his hamstring.

The veteran guard had a procedure done to his nose over the All-Star break to help complete the healing process while also rehabbing his hamstring.

The Mavericks will be without reserve guard Dante Exum (right knee). They are on a six-game win streak and are 3-0 since implementing trade deadline acquisitions Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington.

Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. tip-off can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

Phoenix Suns

Frank Vogel...

Kevin Zimmerman

Suns’ Frank Vogel talks Kevin Durant’s leadership, Bradley Beal’s injury status

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel discussed Kevin Durant's leadership after Charles Barkley's comments and updated us on Bradley Beal's status.

11 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Frank Vogel defends Kevin Durant’s leadership style after Charles Barkley comments on Suns’ forward

Basketball legend Charles Barkley spoke on Suns forward Kevin Durant, over the All-Star Weekend, and said that Durant is "a follower, not a leader." Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel defends KD's leadership style during Bickley & Marotta Newsmakers Week.

11 hours ago

Frank Vogel graphic...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Suns’ Frank Vogel defends Kevin Durant’s leadership, gives Bradley Beal update

The second day of Newsmakers Week had Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel joining Bickley and Marotta to defend Kevin Durant's leadership following Charles Barkley's comments during the All-Star break. Vogel also gave an updated on Bradley Beal.

11 hours ago

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker...

Kellan Olson

How the Suns can certify elite status after the NBA All-Star break

For all the rightful talk about parity in the NBA this season, Vegas is patting that notion on the head and calling it adorable.

12 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Charles Barkley says Kevin Durant is “a follower, not a leader”

Basketball legend Charles Barkley spoke on Suns forward Kevin Durant, over the All-Star Weekend, and said that Durant is "a follower, not a leader," and that Suns guard Devin Booker needs to step up and be the leader for the team. Burns and Gambo react to Barkley's comments on Durant.

1 day ago

Thaddeus Young...

Arizona Sports

Thaddeus Young signs with Phoenix Suns after Brooklyn Nets buyout

Veteran forward Thaddeus Young has officially signed with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the team announced.

1 day ago

Bradley Beal questionable for Suns’ 1st game back vs. Mavericks