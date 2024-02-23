Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes place forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers

Feb 23, 2024, 2:17 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, the team announced Friday.

Arizona adds it will not comment any further at this time.

The news of Ruzicka being placed on unconditional waivers comes after the forward posted an Instagram story showing a white substance appearing to be cocaine lined up on a plate next to a credit card. Ruzicka also showed off a vile of the substance.

Ruzicka is in the second season of a two-year contract worth $1.525 million. He has only been with the Coyotes for about a month since they claimed him off waivers from the Calgary Flames on Jan. 25.

RELATED STORIES

The 24-year-old from Slovakia had no points in three games with Arizona after nine in 39 with Calgary. He has played in 117 NHL games since making his debut in April 2021.

Ruzicka is the second player in the league this season to have his contract terminated, following Corey Perry with Chicago Blackhawks after they said the veteran winger violated team workplace policy. The NHL Players’ Association asked for and was granted an extension of the window for Perry to file a grievance, and he’s back playing with Edmonton.

There is precedent for the NHL to punish players for off-ice conduct such as Ruzicka’s. Washington’s Evgeny Kuznetsov was suspended three games in 2019 for “inappropriate conduct,” less than a month after he was banned from playing for Russia for four years because of a positive test for cocaine.

Kuznetsov faced allegations of drug use at the world championships that year after a video posted on social media showed him near a table with lines of white powder and American dollar bills.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona Coyotes president Xavier Gutierrez responds to rift with NHLPA head

Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier Gutierrez responded Friday to NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh's criticisms.

2 hours ago

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) carries the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes defens...

Associated Press

Auston Matthews scores twice as Toronto hands Arizona its 11th straight loss

Auston Matthews scored twice Wednesday night in the Toronto Maple Leafs star’s hometown return in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny...

Vincent DeAngelis

Tourigny: Coyotes must focus amidst losing streak, doubts over future arena

Arizona Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny spoke about the Coyotes' 10-game losing streak and how future arena plans are a "distraction"

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Arizona Coyotes’ André Tourigny on rebuilding, distractions caused by comments on future arena

Arizona Coyotes head coach André Tourigny join Dan Bickley and Vince Marotta in studio for the first day of Newsmakers Week and reflected on the current state of the team, urgency to rebuild and distractions caused by comments on the future arena. Video: Felisa Cárdenas and Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports

3 days ago

Nick Bjugstad #17 of the Arizona Coyotes shoots to score a goal past Mattias Ekholm #14 of the Edmo...

Tom Kuebel

Lapses in the 3rd period doom the Coyotes in loss to Oilers

The Arizona Coyotes allowed four Edmonton Oilers goals in the third period to squander a chance at snapping their 10-game losing streak.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba...

Associated Press

Coyotes surrender go-ahead goal in 3rd period vs. Avalanche to drop 9th straight game

Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley scored, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped their ninth straight game Sunday at the Avalanche.

5 days ago

Arizona Coyotes place forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers