Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes launch ‘Coyotes Central’ streaming package for local residents

Feb 16, 2024, 8:00 PM

Logan Cooley #92 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the thi...

Logan Cooley #92 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period with the Arizona Coyotes bench at Mullett Arena on February 14, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

(Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes launched a new streaming package called “Coyotes Central” for Arizona residents on Friday.

The team announced a new media rights deal while partnering with Scripps Sports and streaming company Kiswe.

Fans are now able to subscribe to “Coyotes Central” and Friday’s game will streamed live at 7 p.m. on the new platform.

Monthly subscriptions run $11.99 per month while a subscription for the rest of the season is available for $24.99. Pricing for next season will be announced at a later date.

RELATED STORIES

Local fans who subscribe will have access to all non-nationally exclusive live Coyotes games, on-demand replays, pre- and post-game shows and other exclusive Coyotes content.

“We are excited to launch Coyotes Central, a new streaming platform that allows Arizona Coyotes fans to watch Coyotes games and original content at their convenience,” Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a release. “This innovative direct-to-consumer option is a key component to our overall media strategy, and this partnership with Scripps Sports and Kiswe will enable us to deliver a flexible viewing option in our local broadcast market to our fans and ‘fans in waiting.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Coyotes and Scripps Sports in expanding access to Coyotes games to all local fans,” Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe, said in a release. “This new deal highlights the growing trend towards the ‘beam and stream’ model for local sports distribution, and we are excited to continue to work with our partners to reshape sports media consumption.”

Arizona Coyotes

Ryan Hartman #38 of the Minnesota Wild skates for a loose puck against Travis Dermott #33 and goalt...

Associated Press

Coyotes power play struggles as the Wild hand Arizona its 7th straight loss

The Arizona Coyotes were 0-for-3 on the power play and lost their seventh game in a row on Wednesday against the Minnesota Wild.

2 days ago

Mats Zuccarello #36 of the Minnesota Wild skates for a loose puck against Connor Ingram #39 of the ...

Tom Kuebel

Coyotes goalie Connor Ingram doesn’t return for 3rd period vs. Wild

Connor Ingram was replaced to start the third period in net for the Arizona Coyotes against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday.

2 days ago

David Ludwig named Coyotes assistant GM...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes promote David Ludwig to assistant general manager

The Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday promoted and extended David Ludwig to the role of assistant general manager, the team announced.

2 days ago

Alex Kerfoot #15 of the Arizona Coyotes attempts a scoring chance against Samuel Ersson #33 of the ...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes drop 6th straight game in loss to Flyers

The Arizona Coyotes gave up three straight goals after holding a 3-2 lead and lost to the Philadelphia Flyers.

4 days ago

(L-R) Director of Amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski, general manager Bill Armstrong and Associate ...

Vincent DeAngelis

Arizona Coyotes extend director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski

The Arizona Coyotes announced they are extending the contract of director of amateur scouting Darryl Plandowski.

4 days ago

Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) covers the puck as Arizona Coyotes left wing Jason ...

Associated Press

Coyotes blow late lead and lose in overtime to Nashville Predators

Ryan McDonagh scored at 1:36 of overtime and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes launch ‘Coyotes Central’ streaming package for local residents