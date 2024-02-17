The Arizona Coyotes launched a new streaming package called “Coyotes Central” for Arizona residents on Friday.

The team announced a new media rights deal while partnering with Scripps Sports and streaming company Kiswe.

Fans are now able to subscribe to “Coyotes Central” and Friday’s game will streamed live at 7 p.m. on the new platform.

Monthly subscriptions run $11.99 per month while a subscription for the rest of the season is available for $24.99. Pricing for next season will be announced at a later date.

Local fans who subscribe will have access to all non-nationally exclusive live Coyotes games, on-demand replays, pre- and post-game shows and other exclusive Coyotes content.

“We are excited to launch Coyotes Central, a new streaming platform that allows Arizona Coyotes fans to watch Coyotes games and original content at their convenience,” Arizona Coyotes president and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a release. “This innovative direct-to-consumer option is a key component to our overall media strategy, and this partnership with Scripps Sports and Kiswe will enable us to deliver a flexible viewing option in our local broadcast market to our fans and ‘fans in waiting.”

A new era for the Arizona Coyotes: Coyotes Central 📺 Fans will be able to subscribe to Coyotes Central beginning today with tonight’s game at 7:00pm MT. ➡️ Subscribe here: https://t.co/oLhp8jnRki https://t.co/ZIFN2RXtDW pic.twitter.com/HIWzRaOOxk — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 16, 2024

“We are thrilled to partner with the Arizona Coyotes and Scripps Sports in expanding access to Coyotes games to all local fans,” Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe, said in a release. “This new deal highlights the growing trend towards the ‘beam and stream’ model for local sports distribution, and we are excited to continue to work with our partners to reshape sports media consumption.”

Follow @veenstra_david