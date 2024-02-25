As the Arizona Coyotes begin a five-game road trip on Sunday and look to end their 11-game winless streak, we took a look at the longest such skids in franchise history.

If the Coyotes (23-29-4) lose in Winnipeg against the Jets (35-15-5), this year’s team will have the franchise’s second-longest winless streak since moving to Arizona from Winnipeg in 1996. The Coyotes have gone six straight games without securing a point.

But since the original Winnipeg Jets’ records followed the franchise to Arizona, 12 games would be the franchise’s fourth-longest winless streak.

The 2003-04 Phoenix Coyotes failed to secure a win over 15 straight games and the Jets went winless over an NHL-record 30 games in 1980. The Coyotes also went winless in 11 straight games in 2017 and 2021.

The Coyotes’ last win came against the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Jan. 22. In November and into December, the Coyotes went on a five-game winning streak against the past five Stanley Cup champions and looked poised to secure the team’s second playoff berth in the last 12 seasons. However, Arizona has faded to second-to-last place in the Central and is now 14 points out of a wild card position.

Last month, the San Jose Sharks ended their own 12-game losing streak with a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens, this season’s longest losing-streak. The Sharks also opened the season with an 11-game skid.

Longest winless streaks in Arizona Coyotes’ franchise history

Streak Start Date End Date 1. Winnipeg Jets 30 games 10/19/1980 12/20/1980 2. Winnipeg Jets 19 games 01/15/1994 02/28/1994 3. Phoenix Coyotes 15 games 02/21/2004 03/21/2004 4. Arizona Coyotes 11 games 01/24/2024 Active 5. Arizona Coyotes 11 games 10/05/2017 10/28/2017 6. Arizona Coyotes 11 games 10/14/2021 11/05/2021 7. Winnipeg Jets 10 games 02/20/1980 03/14/1980 8. Winnipeg Jets 10 games 03/07/1988 03/26/1988 9. Winnipeg Jets 10 games 03/11/1995 04/01/1995 10. Phoenix Coyotes 10 games 02/03/1998 03/10/1998 11. Arizona Coyotes 10 games 02/10/2015 03/03/2015 12. Arizona Coyotes 10 games 04/04/2022 04/23/2022

