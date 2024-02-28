Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant are being considered as parts of the expected core of USA Basketball for the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

Charania and Vardon add that Jrue Holiday, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum are also in the mix barring injury.

Additionally, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and Indiana Pacers floor general Tyrese Haliburton, who has already expressed interest to play for USA Basketball, are under strong consideration for Paris.

Booker continues to have one of his best seasons as a pro, averaging 27.5 points on 49.6% shooting and 37.1% from long range, 4.6 rebounds and a career high seven assists in 48 games played this season.

Durant on the other hand is up to 28 points on 53% shooting and 42.3% from deep to go along with 6.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists across 51 games played.

Both Booker and Durant, who expressed their interest in playing in for Team USA in Paris during media day in 2023, were named among 41 players named to the team’s 2024 player pool last month and each have taken home gold medals.

Booker and Durant took home gold as part of USA Basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while the latter also won in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro).

The Suns are back in action against the Houston Rockets on Thursday at 7 p.m.

