The Valley is set to host the 2027 NBA All-Star Game, the fourth time the event has been held in Phoenix. The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported Monday that the Suns are set to announce they won the bid to host the event, following the Mercury’s hosting of the WNBA All-Star Game this coming season.

Phoenix has previously hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1975, 1999 and 2009.

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum hosted the 1975 game, while the Suns’ current arena has held the 1999 and 2009 versions while named as America West Arena and then US Airways Center, respectively.

In those three games, four All-Star MVPs have been honored: the New York Knicks’ Walt “Clyde” Frazier (1975), the Sacramento Kings’ Mitch Richmond (1995), and a co-honor of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant and the Phoenix Suns’ Shaquille O’Neal (2009).

The West has a record of 2-1 in the three games in the Valley.

In June, the Mercury, along with the arena and the city, were named hosts of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

This season’s NBA All-Star Game was held in Indianapolis.

The 2025 version will be hosted in San Francisco at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Clippers’ under-construction arena is scheduled to welcome the event in 2026.

