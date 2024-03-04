Close
Suns reportedly bringing back Ish Wainright on 2-way contract

Mar 4, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:59 pm

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns during the second half of NBA game at Footprint Center on November 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Ish Wainright is re-joining the Phoenix Suns on a two-way contract following a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers that ended in January, the forward’s agents told The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Phoenix has already filled the three available two-way roster spots, meaning a corresponding roster move has yet to be reported.

Point guard Saben Lee has been part of the rotation in the past handful of games, while big man Udoka Azubuike and Theo Maledon could also be either released or moved into the team’s open 15-man roster spot.

Wainright, who worked under the Suns’ first-year coaching staff during training camp, was released at the start of the season and claimed off waivers by Portland. He played just seven games for the Trail Blazers this year, and a sprained knee inhibited his production there before he was released.

Wainright appeared in 105 games with two starts for the Suns from 2021-23, playing mostly on two-way contracts before earning his way onto the postseason roster.

In 2022-23, Wainright averaged 4.2 points with 33% shooting from three, along with 2.3 rebounds.

Now back with Phoenix, he adds to the wing depth that took a hit in the Royce O’Neale trade that sent Keita Bates-Diop, Yuta Watanabe and Chimezie Metu away.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Wainright acts as insurance with backup wing Nassir Little currently battling knee inflammation and Josh Okogie dealing with a hip issue. The Suns on Sunday leaned on trade pickup David Roddy for seven rotation minutes off the bench as the only true wing with Little and Okogie out.

