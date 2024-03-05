Close
ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Jason Zucker out vs. Chicago for trade-related reasons

Mar 5, 2024, 4:13 PM | Updated: 7:02 pm

Jason Zucker skates...

Jason Zucker #16 of the Arizona Coyotes skates against the Washington Capitals during the first period at Capital One Arena on March 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Coyotes holding forward Jason Zucker out of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks for trade-related reasons with the NHL trade deadline days away, the team confirmed.

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston and PHNX’s Craig Morgan first reported the move.

Zucker has appeared in 51 games this season for the Coyotes, recording nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points and 58 penalty minutes.

Before his time in the desert, Zucker had spent 12 years in the NHL with the Minnesota Wild (2011-2020) and Pittsburgh Penguins (2019-24).

Zucker is 32 years old and was taken No. 59 overall in the second round of the 2010 NHL Draft by Minnesota. He took home the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2019 as a member of the Wild.

The forward played collegiately for Denver from 2010-11.

When is the NHL trade deadline

The 2024 NHL trade deadline is set for Friday at 1 p.m. MST.

Given where they sit in the standings, the Coyotes figure to be sellers, not buyers, this week.

The Coyotes are back in action Tuesday night against the Blackhawks. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. and can be heard on ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app.

