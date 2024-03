Coyotes blow out Red Wings behind Connor Ingram’s shutout

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor Ingram made 28 saves to tie for the NHL shutout lead with six and the Arizona Coyotes won at home for the first time in six weeks, beating the reeling Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Friday night.

Jack McBain, Alex Kerfoot, Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad scored. The Coyotes had lost seven in a row at Mullett Arena and 16 of their last 18 overall. Arizona’s last home win was Jan. 22 against Pittsburgh.

Ingram matched Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for the NHL shutout lead.

The Red Wings, fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, lost their fourth straight and continued to struggle without injured captain Dylan Larkin, who will miss at least the next two weeks. Larkin, who has a lower-body injury, leads Detroit with 28 goals and 54 points.

Alex Lyon had 22 saves for the Red Wings, who have 72 points and entered Friday tied with Tampa Bay for seventh overall in the East.

McBain opened the scoring when he put a rebound past Lyon 2:35 into the game. Fellow fourth-liners Liam O’Brien and Michael Carcone assisted on McBain’s seventh goal of the season.

Kerfoot and Cooley each scored their 11th of the season, with Cooley’s coming on a power play after the Red Wings were called for having too many men on the ice. Cooley scored on a one-timer to make it 3-0 with 2:56 left in the first period.

Detroit didn’t manage a shot on goal until 10 minutes into the period, by which time Arizona led 2-0. The Red Wings, after just six shots on goal in the opening period, came out as the aggressors in the second period but couldn’t solve Ingram.

The Coyotes did score again, when Bjugstad converted on a pass from Nick Schmaltz to make it 4-0. The goal, Bjugstad’s 15th of the season, was the 300th point of the forward’s career.