Ish Wainright is back where he belongs as a member of the Phoenix Suns and the “president of Arizona” was the one to let him know.

Wainright told reporters after practice on Friday that he flew back to Phoenix — a place he’s called home — the day after being waived by the Portland Trail Blazers in January.

Here in Phoenix, he worked out nearly every day in an effort to stay ready in case another NBA team came calling.

It was during one of the workouts when Wainright got a call from Devin Booker.

“Book called me and he gave me that look like– so it must be good news, he’s like ‘Yeah.’ … I didn’t know (I was coming back) until Book called,” Wainright said. “That’s a different thing right there when you get that phone call from the mayor, the president of Arizona.”

Wainright said Suns personnel from teammates to coaches and even Mat Ishbia kept in touch since he was first let go by the team in October.

“I will never take this game for granted because one day you’ll be in the league and next day you’ll be out … and you never know what can happen,” Wainright said. “I’m back, I’m ready to contribute however I can and not take any day for granted.”