Suns’ Devin Booker remains out for marquee matchup vs. Celtics

Mar 9, 2024, 5:03 PM

Devin Booker...

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 26, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out with a right ankle sprain for Saturday’s nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics at Footprint Center.

Both squads will be short-handed, as Boston ruled starting big man Kristaps Porzingis out with right hamstring tightness.

Booker has missed three games with the sprain he suffered last weekend against the Houston Rockets when he stepped on teammate Royce O’Neale’s ankle late in the fourth quarter.

Friday was Booker’s first time getting back into on-court work at practice, and head coach Frank Vogel considered him day-to-day.

The Suns are 2-1 on the stretch without him with a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder and wins over the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors. Booker had only missed one game since Dec. 2 before the ankle injury, averaging 27.6 points and 6.4 assists per game in that span.

The Suns also ruled role players Nassir Little (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdominal) out.

Porzingis was questionable coming into the day after he scored 24 points in each of his last three games played. Veteran Al Horford has started in his place during missed games this season. Porzingis averages 20.4 points and 7.0 boards this year, his first with the Celtics after after offseason trade.

Boston’s star duo Jayson Tatum (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (sacroiliac) were ruled available.

Phoenix has not yet faced Boston this season, but the two sides will meet again Thursday at TD Garden. The Celtics own the NBA’s best record at 48-14 but have dropped two straight games.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m. on 98.7 and the Arizona Sports app.

