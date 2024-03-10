Close
Pacers G, Arizona standout Bennedict Mathurin to miss the rest of the season with shoulder injury

Mar 9, 2024, 6:58 PM

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers goes up for a dunk over Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons...

Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers goes up for a dunk over Jalen Duren of the Detroit Pistons during an NBA Rising Stars basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Pacers guard and former Arizona Wildcats standout Bennedict Mathurin will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and will miss the rest of the season.

The Pacers said Saturday that the procedure will be performed next week in Los Angeles by Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Mathurin was averaging 14.5 points in his second NBA season. He was the MVP of the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend, which was played in Indianapolis.

A first-team selection to the All-Rookie team last season, Mathurin had 19 points Tuesday in a victory at Dallas before he was injured.

The Pacers added that he was expected to fully recover in time for the 2024-25 season.

Mathurin spent two seasons in Tucson and was the 2021-22 Pac-12 Player of the Year. He joined the Arizona basketball Ring of Honor in January.

