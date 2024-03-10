Grayson Allen is having a career year in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, but his upcoming free agency is a complication for an organization facing second apron restrictions.

Allen is eligible to sign a four-year, $75 million contract on March 27, explained ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, which would cost the Suns an additional $65-70 million in luxury tax penalties based on the latest collective bargaining agreement.

Allen leads the NBA with a 47.5% 3-point shooting percentage and is scoring a career-high 13.1 points per game.

The Suns can give Allen more money than other teams in the market since they own his Bird rights. Phoenix acquired Allen, center Jusuf Nurkic, wing Nassir Little and guard Keon Johnson last summer in a blockbuster trade that shipped Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers. The trade was made on Sept. 27, so the six-month barrier for Allen to sign a four-year extension is coming to an end.

If he signs elsewhere in free agency, the Suns would have to replace him with a minimum contract.

The same is true of Royce O’Neale, whom the Suns added at the trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets, but similarly Phoenix has his Bird rights.

Suns chairman Mat Ishbia was clear with his intentions to contend for titles, and that takes bringing in — or back — free agents.

“We’re trying to win a championship and we’re gonna try this year and then we’re gonna try to figure out how to do it next year,” Ishbia told reporters this week when Phoenix was named the 2027 All-Star Game host.

“Having someone’s Bird rights gives you an advantage to be able to keep those players even if you’re into the luxury tax. We’re not frivolous with money and just spending money to spend money. What we’re trying to do is win a championship and build the best team possible.”

Bol Bol and Thaddeus Young are also upcoming unrestricted free agents, while Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Drew Eubanks have player options.

