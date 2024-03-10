Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns sharpshooter Grayson Allen eligible for long-term extension this month

Mar 9, 2024, 7:53 PM

Grayson Allen...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Grayson Allen is having a career year in his first season with the Phoenix Suns, but his upcoming free agency is a complication for an organization facing second apron restrictions.

Allen is eligible to sign a four-year, $75 million contract on March 27, explained ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, which would cost the Suns an additional $65-70 million in luxury tax penalties based on the latest collective bargaining agreement.

Allen leads the NBA with a 47.5% 3-point shooting percentage and is scoring a career-high 13.1 points per game.

 

Post by @wojespn
View on Threads

 

RELATED STORIES

The Suns can give Allen more money than other teams in the market since they own his Bird rights. Phoenix acquired Allen, center Jusuf Nurkic, wing Nassir Little and guard Keon Johnson last summer in a blockbuster trade that shipped Deandre Ayton to the Portland Trail Blazers. The trade was made on Sept. 27, so the six-month barrier for Allen to sign a four-year extension is coming to an end.

If he signs elsewhere in free agency, the Suns would have to replace him with a minimum contract.

The same is true of Royce O’Neale, whom the Suns added at the trade deadline from the Brooklyn Nets, but similarly Phoenix has his Bird rights.

Suns chairman Mat Ishbia was clear with his intentions to contend for titles, and that takes bringing in — or back — free agents.

“We’re trying to win a championship and we’re gonna try this year and then we’re gonna try to figure out how to do it next year,” Ishbia told reporters this week when Phoenix was named the 2027 All-Star Game host.

“Having someone’s Bird rights gives you an advantage to be able to keep those players even if you’re into the luxury tax. We’re not frivolous with money and just spending money to spend money. What we’re trying to do is win a championship and build the best team possible.”

Bol Bol and Thaddeus Young are also upcoming unrestricted free agents, while Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Damion Lee and Drew Eubanks have player options.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Devin Booker remains out for marquee matchup vs. Celtics

Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker remains out with a right ankle sprain for Saturday's nationally televised game against the Boston Celtics.

3 hours ago

Ish Wainright...

Damon Allred

Ish Wainright heard he was returning to Suns via a FaceTime call from Devin Booker

Ish Wainright is back where he belongs as a member of the Phoenix Suns and the "president of Arizona" was the one to let him know.

9 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen shoots the ball...

Kevin Zimmerman

The Suns are passing better, and Grayson Allen’s hot shooting has benefited

Grayson Allen's three-point shooting has been killer over two games, but the Phoenix Suns' ball movement is relatedly helping.

1 day ago

Devin Booker...

Damon Allred

Suns’ Devin Booker questionable to play against Celtics on Saturday

Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday after missing three straight games.

1 day ago

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics react after a win o...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns face pair of top tests vs. ‘elite of the elite’ Boston Celtics

The Phoenix Suns will be put to the test in a pair of games against the Boston Celtics, the best team in the NBA.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Grayson Allen’s success stems from his growth and preparation

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen joined Bickley & Marotta to talk about the current hot streak he's on from downtown, and the playoff push the team is on right now.

1 day ago

Suns sharpshooter Grayson Allen eligible for long-term extension this month