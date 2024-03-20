Close
Isaiah Thomas returns to Suns on 10-day contract

Mar 20, 2024, 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:46 am

Isaiah Thomas...

Isaiah Thomas #3 of the Phoenix Suns during the NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at US Airways Center on November 5, 2014 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

Nearly two years since his last NBA minutes, point guard Isaiah Thomas on Wednesday formally signed a 10-day contract with the Phoenix Suns marking his return to both the league and Phoenix.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the expected move on Saturday. Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro added Thomas is expected to eventually take the Suns’ final roster spot but likely won’t crack the playoff rotation except as injury insurance.

Thomas will look to provide some bench production as the team continues to deal with the absences of guards Damion Lee and Josh Okogie.

The 5-foot-9 Thomas played 46 games for Phoenix in 2014-15 and finished fifth in MVP voting as a member of the Boston Celtics two seasons later.

Phoenix traded Thomas at the 2015 trade deadline to Boston, part of a three-team trade that brought back Marcus Thornton and a first-round draft pick that the Suns would later deal in the Marquese Chriss acquisition. Thornton played in just nine games with the Suns.

Most recently, the 35-year-old suited up in four games for the Salt Lake City Stars, the G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz. He averaged 32.5 points, 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 36.9 minutes per game, making nearly 45% of his 14 3s per game.

On Saturday, Thomas led the Stars to a 115-110 win over the Grand Rapids Gold, the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate.

 

