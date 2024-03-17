Close
Suns’ Josh Okogie out for matchup vs. Bucks, Antetokounmpo also out

Mar 17, 2024, 9:30 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

Josh Okogie #2 of the Phoenix Suns handles the ball during the second half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 05, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns wing Josh Okogie is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Okogie has missed the past seven games with a lower abdominal strain.

Okogie is averaging 4.9 points on 41.7% shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals this year in 17.1 minutes per game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is also out for Milwaukee after being listed as questionable. The star forward continues to experience left hamstring tendinopathy but had previously played in the Bucks’ last five contests.

Khris Middleton will make his return for the Bucks. The small forward has missed the past 16 games due to an ankle injury he picked up when he landed on Kevin Durant’s foot during Milwaukee’s loss in Phoenix on Feb. 6.

Malik Beasley (back spasms) and MarJon Beauchamp (back spasms) are also questionable for the Bucks. Beasley missed Milwaukee’s win over Philadelphia on Thursday and Beauchamp was also out for the second consecutive game.

Sunday will conclude Phoenix’s four-game Eastern Conference road trip with the Suns currently at 2-1 on the trip.

The Suns (39-28) currently hold the 7th seed in the Western Conference and trail the Sacramento Kings (38-27) and the New Orleans Pelicans (40-26) for the coveted 6th seed to avoid the play-in tournament.

Suns-Bucks tipoff is slated for 10:00 a.m. Sunday and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

