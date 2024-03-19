Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL mock draft projects Vikings trade up to Cardinals’ pick

Mar 19, 2024, 8:23 AM | Updated: 9:06 am

Florida State edge Jared Verse at the NFL Draft Combine...

Jared Verse #DL51 of Florida State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

Offseason quarterback shuffling in the NFL will dictate what the Arizona Cardinals have to work with — or who is available to draft — with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft.

Atop it all, the Bears’ trade of Justin Fields last week further hardened the likelihood that quarterback Caleb Williams will be picked first by Chicago. But the Minnesota Vikings’ trade with the Houston Texans on Friday could directly change the possibilities for the Cardinals in a trade-down scenario.

RELATED STORIES

The Vikings now have two first-round picks — 11th and 23rd — after Arizona’s fourth overall selection, making them the top trade candidate to leap into the Cardinals’ current position. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah projects such a trade in his third mock draft.

He’s got the Vikings drafting Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy as the fourth quarterback off the board in as many picks — a reach by most mock drafters’ standards for this class.

Jeremiah then has the Cardinals selecting Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse at No. 11 and LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at 23rd.

Arizona has a third first-rounder at 27th overall (via the Texans) to nab a starting defensive tackle in Texas product Byron Murphy II.

The Cardinals make the last of their three first-round picks and get the best interior pass rusher in the draft class. So, in this scenario, they wrap up Round 1 with arguably the best outside and inside pass rushers available and a receiver who offers as much upside as any pass catcher in the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Verse piled up nine sacks in each of the past two years for Florida State.

Thomas complemented likely top-10 choice Malik Nabers with 1,177 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in the Jayden Daniels-led offense for the Tigers this past season.

The 6-foot-1, 308-pound Murphy finished 2023 with 29 tackles and five sacks from the interior.

That’s three boxes checked before the first round is over, though it comes at the cost of leaving a plug-and-play No. 1 receiver to another team by falling out of the No. 4 draft slot.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Monti Ossenfort looks on...

Vincent DeAngelis

PFF’s Spielberger grades Cardinals’ free agent class among worst in NFL

PFF's Brad Spielberger gave the Cardinals' free agent class a "C" grade in his latest rankings. It was the worst grade among all 32 teams.

12 hours ago

Jonah Williams pressure Sam Darnold...

Tyler Drake

Report: Free agent DL Jonah Williams visiting Arizona Cardinals this week

Defensive lineman Jonah Williams is visiting the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings this week, according to Aaron Wilson.

21 hours ago

Casita seating at the Arizona Cardinals' State Farm Stadium...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals’ new suite options at State Farm Stadium include casitas

The Arizona Cardinals on Monday announced new luxury seating options for 2024, including custom casita suites at State Farm Stadium.

1 day ago

Justin Fields...

Associated Press

Quarterback carousel: Bears trade Justin Fields to Steelers to clear way for top pick

The Chicago Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night for draft compensation.

3 days ago

Kyler Murray...

Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals QB Kyler Murray’s 2025 guarantees kick in

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray had nearly $30 million guaranteed for the 2025 season kick in by remaining on Arizona's roster by Saturday.

3 days ago

Paris Johnson Jr. celebrates with Kyler Murray...

Tyler Drake

Which side of the line will Cardinals’ Paris Johnson Jr. command in 2024?

Even before the Cardinals released D.J. Humphries, there was already talk of Paris Johnson Jr. making the switch from right to left.

3 days ago

Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL mock draft projects Vikings trade up to Cardinals’ pick