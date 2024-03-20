Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes post renderings of potential new arena

Mar 20, 2024, 9:21 AM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app) Leaked renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena in Phoenix. (Arizona Coyotes app)

Renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena were posted Tuesday in a photo gallery on the team app, shedding some light on a potential permanent home in northeast Phoenix.

The pictures displayed briefly on the team’s website, according to 12News, but were pulled down. A gallery labeled “ari new arena renderings” still showed on the app on Wednesday morning.

They Coyotes have the green light to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in their yearslong bid to build a new arena. It is not announced when that auction will take place.

RELATED STORIES

The Arizona State Land Department Board of Appeals unanimously approved the $68.5 million appraisal of the 95 acres last Thursday. The decision sets the stage for the Arizona State Land Department to sell the land at auction with a starting price of $68.5 million. The next step is to set an auction date, which must be publicly advertised for 10 weeks, but it must be publicly listed for at least 10 weeks before it takes place.

The tract of land is on the northwest corner of Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road near Desert Ridge Marketplace, according to the meeting agenda that lists the Coyotes’ Miracle Development LLC.

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo looked at various potential arena sites around the Valley before zeroing in on the tract of land near Desert Ridge in northeast Phoenix.

At the NHL GM meetings on Wednesday, commissioner Gary Bettman did not speak much in detail on the Coyotes’ upcoming auction, only telling reporters that it was “getting late” while refusing to name a deadline for Arizona to finalize plans to build a new arena.

Bettman told reporters he believed Meruelo planned to win the auction and that the league remains supportive of keeping the team in Arizona.

Bettman said in February, as the Coyotes were lining up their purchase of land, that he believed Meruelo’s confidence would shore up the team’s future plans.

“I don’t make it a practice of contradicting owners unless I have hard facts of the contrary and I’m both hopeful that and reasonably … reasonably confident that he’s going to do what he says,” Bettman said in February.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller becomes 2nd Coyotes player with 400 points in win over Devils

Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley, right, is greeted by defenseman Travis Dermott (33) after scor...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes beat struggling Detroit Red Wings again

Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie in the second and the Coyotes beat the Red Wings 4-1.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes cleared to bid on north Phoenix land for new arena

The Arizona Coyotes have the green light to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in their yearslong bid to build a new arena.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown, left, and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) compete for...

Associated Press

Penalty kill falters again, Coyotes lose to the Minnesota Wild

Nick Bjugstad had another goal against his hometown team but the Coyotes penalty kill couldn't contain the Minnesota Wild in a road loss.

8 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller...

Associated Press

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores twice in loss to Blackhawks, Colin Blackwell delivers hat trick

Colin Blackwell got his first hat trick and Connor Bedard had two goals, leading the Blackhawks to a victory over the Coyotes.

10 days ago

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at...

David Veenstra

Arizona Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther has water turned off after he doesn’t pay utility bill

Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther and teammate Jack McBain had their water turned off this week after they did not pay their utility bill.

11 days ago

Arizona Coyotes post renderings of potential new arena