Suns’ Royce O’Neale questionable vs. Hawks

Mar 21, 2024, 1:51 PM

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns forward Royce O’Neale (right shoulder contusion) is listed as questionable for the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night.

Guards Josh Okogie (lower abdominal strain) and Damion Lee (meniscus) are out for Phoenix.

As for the Hawks, guard Trae Young is out with a torn ligament in his finger, while guard Wesley Matthews is questionable due to an illness.

Wing Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), guards Kobe Bufkin (toe Sprain) and AJ Griffin (ankle sprain) and forwards Mouhamed Gueye (UCL sprain), Jalen Johnson (ankle injury) are out for Thursday’s tilt.

In 17 games played for the Suns since joining the team midseason, O’Neale is averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 27.2 minutes per contest. He’s shooting 38.8% from the field and 37.8% from long range.

He scored 13 points to go along with four rebounds across 10:19 of work in Phoenix’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

Okogie has missed nine games and hasn’t played since a March 2 loss to the Houston Rockets.

Lee has not appeared in a game this season after undergoing surgery on his right meniscus following an on-court workout ahead of the regular season.

The Suns take on the Hawks at 7:30 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

