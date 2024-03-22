Close
Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic probable, Josh Okogie questionable for matchup vs. Spurs

Mar 22, 2024, 4:28 PM

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns posts up on Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Footprint Center on March 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is listed as probable for Saturday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs. Suns wing Josh Okogie is listed as questionable.

Nurkic left Thursday’s win midway through the third quarter after being inadvertently slapped in the head by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, who was trying to block a shot.

The Bosnian big man had five points and six rebounds in 20 minutes before heading to the locker room with a towel against his head. Nurkic returned at the start of the fourth quarter and finished with seven points and 10 rebounds.

Okogie has missed the past 10 games with a lower abdominal strain. He is averaging 4.9 points on 41.7% shooting, 2.7 rebounds and 0.9 steals this year in 17.1 minutes per game.

Saturday will mark the beginning of Phoenix’s five-game road trip. The Suns (41-29) currently hold the 7th seed in the Western Conference and are winners of six of their past nine games.

Suns-Spurs tipoff is slated for 5:00 p.m. Saturday and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic probable, Josh Okogie questionable for matchup vs. Spurs