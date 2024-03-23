Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther scores overtime game-winner vs. Kraken

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored on a breakaway at 4:12 of overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 victory over Seattle on Friday night, the Kraken’s seventh straight loss.

Guenther put a wrist shot over former Arizona State goalie Joey Daccord’s glove at Mullett Arena.

Clayton Keller tied it for Arizona with 1:08 left in the regulation with his 29th goal. He tipped in a shot from Nick Bjugstad.

Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for the Coyotes in the first of seven straight home games. They have split their last four games but have lost 19 of 25.

COYOTES COME BACK ✅ Dylan Guenther buries his first career @Energizer OT winner on the breakaway! pic.twitter.com/ilogbFITFL — NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024

Kraken rookie Ryker Evans scored his first career goal to open the scoring at 7:40 of the third period, beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot from a severe angle in the left circle. He had seven assists in his previous 23 games.

The Kraken gave up two goals in the final 1:20 in a 3-1 loss at Vegas on Thursday night.

Daccord made 19 saves. Daccord played for the Sun Devils before Mullett opened.

Arizona forward Michael Carcone had an apparent tying goal disallowed midway through the third. A video review showed that Carcone kicked the puck into the net from right out in front.

The Kraken, 29th in the NHL in scoring, have only 10 goals in the last seven games.

The Coyotes host Dallas on Sunday night.

