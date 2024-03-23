Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther scores overtime game-winner vs. Kraken

Mar 22, 2024, 10:10 PM | Updated: 10:12 pm

Dylan Guenther...

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes celebrates with Juuso Valimaki #4 and Jack McBain #22 at Mullett Arena on February 16, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored on a breakaway at 4:12 of overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 2-1 victory over Seattle on Friday night, the Kraken’s seventh straight loss.

Guenther put a wrist shot over former Arizona State goalie Joey Daccord’s glove at Mullett Arena.

Clayton Keller tied it for Arizona with 1:08 left in the regulation with his 29th goal. He tipped in a shot from Nick Bjugstad.

Karel Vejmelka made 26 saves for the Coyotes in the first of seven straight home games. They have split their last four games but have lost 19 of 25.

RELATED STORIES

Kraken rookie Ryker Evans scored his first career goal to open the scoring at 7:40 of the third period, beating Vejmelka with a wrist shot from a severe angle in the left circle. He had seven assists in his previous 23 games.

The Kraken gave up two goals in the final 1:20 in a 3-1 loss at Vegas on Thursday night.

Daccord made 19 saves. Daccord played for the Sun Devils before Mullett opened.

Arizona forward Michael Carcone had an apparent tying goal disallowed midway through the third. A video review showed that Carcone kicked the puck into the net from right out in front.

The Kraken, 29th in the NHL in scoring, have only 10 goals in the last seven games.

The Coyotes host Dallas on Sunday night.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes center Liam O'Brien...

Associated Press

Coyotes’ struggles in Dallas continue despite Clayton Keller stacking goals

The Dallas Stars extended their home points streak against the Coyotes to 19 games with a victory on Wednesday night.

2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes arena renderings leaked on the team's app...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes post renderings of potential new arena

Renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena were posted on a photo gallery of the team app on Tuesday.

3 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller becomes 2nd Coyotes player with 400 points in win over Devils

Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley, right, is greeted by defenseman Travis Dermott (33) after scor...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes beat struggling Detroit Red Wings again

Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie in the second and the Coyotes beat the Red Wings 4-1.

8 days ago

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes cleared to bid on north Phoenix land for new arena

The Arizona Coyotes have the green light to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in their yearslong bid to build a new arena.

8 days ago

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown, left, and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) compete for...

Associated Press

Penalty kill falters again, Coyotes lose to the Minnesota Wild

Nick Bjugstad had another goal against his hometown team but the Coyotes penalty kill couldn't contain the Minnesota Wild in a road loss.

10 days ago

Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther scores overtime game-winner vs. Kraken