Arizona Coyotes fall to Dallas Stars for 2nd time in last 3 games

Mar 24, 2024, 8:01 PM

Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars skates with the puck while being defended by Alex Kerfoot #15...

Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars skates with the puck while being defended by Alex Kerfoot #15 of the Arizona Coyotes during the second period of the game at Mullett Arena on March 24, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Miro Heiskanen broke a tie with 5:28 left and the Dallas Stars won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Sunday night.

Jamie Benn, Tyler Seguin and Matt Duchene also scored, with Duchene getting an empty-netter with 1:30 to play. Duchene also had two assists to help the Stars keep pace with Colorado for the Central Division lead. The Avalanche also won Sunday, giving each team 97 points.

Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for Dallas.

Clayton Keller scored his 30th goal for Arizona. It’s his fifth straight game with a goal, a career best, and he joined Keith Tkachuk (1996-99) and Jeremy Roenick (1999-2001) as Coyotes with consecutive 30-goal seasons.

Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes.

Arizona had a two-man advantage in the third period when the score was still tied, but Dallas killed it off and completed a season sweep of the Coyotes, having won both previous meetings in Dallas, including Wednesday’s 5-2 victory. Dallas has won nine of its last 11 games.

Connor Ingram stopped 31 shots for Arizona, which had a three-game home winning streak halted. The Coyotes are 6-6 overall in March after going 0-for-February on the back end of a 14-game winless streak.

Benn opened the scoring 4:21 into the game, with the Dallas captain getting his 16th goal of the season. Keller tied it late in the period, beating Oettinger from the left side.

Tyler Seguin gave Dallas a 2-1 lead 2:19 into the second period.

In the third period, just after an Arizona power play ended, Bjugstad poked a rebound past Oettinger to tie it again.

