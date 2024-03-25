Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes recall forward Josh Doan from Tucson Roadrunners, per report

Mar 24, 2024, 8:42 PM

Josh Doan...

Arizona State Sun Devils hockey forward Josh Doan at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Coyotes recalled former second-round pick Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners, according to PHNX Sports’ Craig Morgan.

Son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, Josh has played 75 games for Tucson in the American Hockey League. This season, Doan has racked up 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points in 61 games.

Before the 2023-24 NHL season, Doan scored a hat trick for Arizona in a split-squad preseason win over the St. Louis Blues while most of the team was in Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series.

Doan, 22, played 74 games for the Arizona State Sun Devils from 2021-23, where he totaled 75 points, including 28 goals. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes during his sophomore season.

RELATED STORIES

“It was something I didn’t really expect … for the past couple of weeks I’ve been debating it and talking back and forth with my family about it,” Doan said. “Obviously the decision was to turn pro.

“It was hard because of how much I loved ASU and the coaching staff and the players there … but Tuesday night my dad and I talked for about two hours and … it was something that we came to the conclusion that what was best for me and I think it’s the right decision and we’re going to stick with it.”

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward was the 37th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Arizona Coyotes

Miro Heiskanen #4 of the Dallas Stars skates with the puck while being defended by Alex Kerfoot #15...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes fall to Dallas Stars for 2nd time in last 3 games

Miro Heiskanen broke a tie with 5:28 left and the Stars won their fourth consecutive game, beating the Coyotes on Sunday night.

4 hours ago

Dylan Guenther...

Associated Press

Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther scores overtime game-winner vs. Kraken

Dylan Guenther scored in overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a win over Seattle on Friday night.

2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes center Liam O'Brien...

Associated Press

Coyotes’ struggles in Dallas continue despite Clayton Keller stacking goals

The Dallas Stars extended their home points streak against the Coyotes to 19 games with a victory on Wednesday night.

4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes arena renderings leaked on the team's app...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes post renderings of potential new arena

Renderings of a potential Arizona Coyotes arena were posted on a photo gallery of the team app on Tuesday.

5 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller...

Associated Press

Clayton Keller becomes 2nd Coyotes player with 400 points in win over Devils

Karel Vejmelka stopped 37 shots and the Arizona Coyotes beat the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

8 days ago

Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley, right, is greeted by defenseman Travis Dermott (33) after scor...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes beat struggling Detroit Red Wings again

Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie in the second and the Coyotes beat the Red Wings 4-1.

10 days ago

Arizona Coyotes recall forward Josh Doan from Tucson Roadrunners, per report