Coyotes conclude Australia series with Kings, Josh Doan scores hat trick in split-squad action

Sep 24, 2023, 9:44 AM

NHL Global Series - Arizona Coyotes v Los Angeles Kings...

Players line up for the National Anthem before the NHL Global Series match between Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings at Rod Laver Arena on September 24, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

The Arizona Coyotes were involved in three preseason games on Saturday with the main squad wrapping up their 2023 NHL Global Series slate in Melbourne, Australia, against the Los Angeles Kings with a 3-2 loss.

Back in the United States, Arizona 2021 draftee Josh Doan — son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan — scored a hat trick in a 5-1 win over the St. Louis Blues in Wichita, Kan.

Coyotes in Australia

Arizona faced Los Angeles for a pair of games in front of sold-out crowds in Australia, the league’s first preseason games in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Coyotes won the first leg 5-3 after 2022 No. 3 overall pick Logan Cooley scored a dazzling goal while spinning counter-clockwise.

Barrett Hayton scored the opening goal on Saturday — Sunday in Australia — going top shelf on the power play. Karel Vejmelka made 31 saves, and Travis Dermott scored a late goal.

Adrian Kempe scored twice for the Kings in the third period to come from behind and split the two-game set.

Coyotes head coach Andre Tourigny complimented the experience both as a chance to play in a competitive environment and a team bonding opportunity.

“To hang out together, to have team-building activities, to have fun, to laugh, to go through the grind together, I think that will pay off,” Tourigny told reporters in Melbourne.

“There’s a number of NHL jerseys everywhere, a number of fans and the way people were cheering … it was amazing for me to see, I was not expecting that.”

Toruigny said there is a lot to learn from the two games when the Coyotes get back on the ice this week.

“I think it’s good for the players to start to feel it and understand what we’re trying to do,” he said. “I think that will speed up our process moving forward.”

Doan’s hat trick

Doan scored in each period on Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena, once on the power play. Conor Geekie, a 2022 first-round pick, scored a shorthanded goal for Arizona.

Doan debuted with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL in 2022-23 after wrapping up his college career at Arizona State.

Shane Doan, the Coyotes’ all-time leader in goals with 402, scored two hat tricks during the regular season in his 21-year tenure.

