Phoenix Suns’ Grayson Allen questionable for matchup vs. Cavaliers

Apr 2, 2024, 8:02 PM | Updated: 8:33 pm

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Sunsin the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 08, 2024 in L...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Sunsin the second half at Crypto.com Arena on January 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is questionable for the team’s matchup on Wednesday with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to left hip soreness.

It was a new addition to the injury report for Allen.

Allen has only missed six games for the Suns and has started in all 69 of his appearances. He leads the league in 3-point shooting at 46.9% while averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Cleveland is playing the first game of a back-to-back on the road in Utah against the Jazz on Tuesday. It is without Donovan Mitchell due to injury management for his left knee. Mitchell returned from injury on Friday and played in two games before the one-game absence.

The Cavaliers on Tuesday are also missing Isaac Okoro (right great toe soreness) and Dean Wade (right knee sprain), two rotation players that have combined for 73 starts.

Wednesday’s 7 p.m. tip-off can be heard on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

