The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final weeks of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in before a playoff berth.

Phoenix on Monday got its biggest win of the season thus far in terms of affecting those chances.

A 124-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans moved the Pelicans to 30 losses, just one fewer than the Suns at 31. Phoenix also secured the tiebreaker, meaning if the two teams have identical records through 82 games, the Suns would finish ahead of them.

Given how the Los Angeles Clippers have pulled away and the Dallas Mavericks show no signs of slowing down, the team Phoenix likely has to leap is New Orleans. And it can control some of that on its own again on Sunday with the third and final matchup of the season between the two sides.

Here’s a look at the teams currently impacting the Western Conference playoff picture with the Suns’ next game Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where are Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff standings?

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 1 Denver Nuggets 53-22 — 7-3 2 Minnesota Timberwolves 52-23 0.5 8-2 3 Oklahoma City Thunder 52-23 0.5 7-3 4 Los Angeles Clippers 47-28 5.5 5-5 5 Dallas Mavericks 45-30 7.5 8-2 6 New Orleans Pelicans 45-30 7.5 6-4 7 Sacramento Kings 44-31 8.5 6-4 8 Phoenix Suns 44-31 8.5 6-4 9 Los Angeles Lakers 43-33 10.0 7-3 10 Golden State Warriors 41-34 11.5 7-3 11 Houston Rockets 38-37 14.5 8-2

