Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is questionable for the team’s matchup on Wednesday with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to left hip soreness.

It was a new addition to the injury report for Allen.

Allen has only missed six games for the Suns and has started in all 69 of his appearances. He leads the league in 3-point shooting at 46.9% while averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Cleveland is playing the first game of a back-to-back on the road in Utah against the Jazz on Tuesday.

Donovan Mitchell was ruled available after missing the Cavs’ last game due to injury management for his left knee. Mitchell returned from injury on Friday and played in two games before the one-game absence.

The Cavaliers on Tuesday are also missing Isaac Okoro (right great toe soreness) and Dean Wade (right knee sprain), two rotation players who have combined for 73 starts.

Phoenix is attempting to chase the No. 5 and No. 6 teams in the Western Conference standings to avoid the play-in.

Wednesday’s 7 p.m. tip-off can be heard on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

