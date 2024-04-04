Close
Suns assistant Kevin Young ‘expected’ to get Hornets job consideration, per report

Apr 3, 2024, 7:12 PM

Kevin Young...

Associate head coach Kevin Young of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Footprint Center on December 27, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 114-113. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is “expected” to be considered for the Charlotte Hornets’ coaching job, which will open after the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Young was mentioned alongside other assistants, such as Charles Lee (Milwaukee), Jordi Fernandez (Sacramento) and Chris Quinn (Miami). The job will open after the current head coach in Charlotte, Steve Clifford, transitions to a front office role, Wojnarowski said.

Young has been viewed as the Suns’ offensive coordinator of sorts, serving as the lone holdover from Monty Williams’ staff. Over the summer, when Phoenix was searching for its new head coach to replace Williams, Devin Booker was reportedly vocal about keeping Young in house.

When Young was retained, he was made the league’s highest paid assistant at the time, reportedly making $2 million.

The Suns’ offensive rating this season sits at 117.3, good for ninth in the NBA. The team’s 116.8 points per game is good for 10th-best.

