Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Auction date set for Phoenix land Coyotes want for arena

Apr 4, 2024, 8:47 PM | Updated: 10:53 pm

Arizona Coyotes arena renderings leaked on the team's app. (Arizona Coyotes app)

(Arizona Coyotes app)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The land in northeast Phoenix that the Arizona Coyotes said they are targeting to purchase for the development of a new arena has an auction date set for June 27.

The Arizona State Land Department on Thursday listed the auction for the tract of land on the northwest corner of the Loop 101 and Scottsdale Road near Desert Ridge Marketplace.

“My family and I are committed to winning this land auction and building a transformative entertainment district that will not require taxpayer funding for the first time in Arizona history,” Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo said in a statement released after the notice was posted. “We will buy this land, build this development and finish a project that will incur the cost of more than $100 million in infrastructure improvements with no burden placed on taxpayers.

RELATED STORIES

“We are excited that the proceeds from our land auction bid will also generate revenues to fund local education throughout the state of Arizona and support the communities that have been so loyal to the Coyotes for many years,” Meruelo added. “Arizona is our home and an incredible market where the Coyotes belong. This district would provide a beautiful home for the Arizona Coyotes for decades to come. Our loyal fans deserve this vibrant gathering place that would serve as a landmark to create lifelong memories.”

Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported on Thursday before the listing was posted that Meruelo has spoken to potential buyers, both inside and outside of Arizona, to gauge their interest in purchasing the NHL franchise.

Gambadoro added that Meruelo was seeking upward of $1 billion for the franchise that he bought in July 2019.

A March 14 state land department meeting cleared that land to be auctioned, according to the meeting agenda that lists the Coyotes’ Miracle Development LLC. The auction must be publicly listed for at least 10 weeks before it takes place.

The Arizona State Land Department Board of Appeals unanimously approved the $68.5 million appraisal of the 95 acres. Bidding will start at that amount and must be made in $100,000 increments at minimum.

Included with the auction posting was a letter from the city of Phoenix with public infrastructure obligations to a potential developer, which includes zoning information, along with fire, water and traffic recommendations. The estimated cost for those additions is $80 million, according to the auction notice.

The Coyotes said in their statement that the development would include a 17,000-seat arena and 150,000-square-foot practice facility.

It would also feature a concert venue for a live music theater for 3,000 attendees, 400,000 square feet of retail and a multi-purpose watch party plaza equipped with a supersized screen for viewing events. The district would be covered by a 170,000-square-foot canopy spanning the arena to the theater.

Arizona Coyotes

Bill Armstrong looks on...

Arizona Sports

‘Business as usual’ for Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong amid ownership chatter

Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo may be looking at potential buyers for the franchise, but for GM Bill Armstrong, it's business as usual.

6 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has sought out potential buyers

Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo has spoken to potential owners to gauge their interest in buying the team, John Gambadoro reports.

9 hours ago

Sam Lipkin high fives his team...

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes sign forward Sam Lipkin to 3-year, entry-level contract

The Arizona Coyotes signed forward Sam Lipkin to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday, the team announced.

12 hours ago

Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes looks at an official after being tripped into the net by I...

Associated Press

Coyotes lose to Canucks on late goal from former Arizona forward Conor Garland

Former Coyotes forward Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.

1 day ago

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez...

Arizona Sports

Report: Group eyes pro soccer stadium in Phoenix area, legislation that could impact Coyotes arena

A group led by a former Arizona Coyotes leader is eyeing land and legislation to potentially bring a pro soccer stadium to the Phoenix area.

4 days ago

Connor Ingram #39 of the Arizona Coyotes makes the save as Erik Gustafsson #56 of the New York Rang...

Associated Press

Coyotes fall to NHL-best Rangers as Josh Doan continues making history

Arizona forward Josh Doan assisted on a goal, making him the first Coyotes player to register points in each of his first three games.

5 days ago

Auction date set for Phoenix land Coyotes want for arena