Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen available vs. Timberwolves

Apr 5, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 6:14 pm

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns rises up for a dunk during the second half against the Oklahom...

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns rises up for a dunk during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on March 29, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic and guard Grayson Allen are both available for the team’s matchup on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Guard Damion Lee remains out due to right meniscus surgery.

Nurkic was previously listed as questionable due to left calf soreness.

The Bosnian big man is averaging 11.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, one steal and one block per game this season. Nurkic has missed only five games this season. Phoenix is 1-4 without him in the lineup, with three of the losses coming by double-digits.

Allen meanwhile was previously listed as probable with left hip soreness. He missed Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers but has only missed seven games for the Suns and has started in all 69 of his appearances.

Allen leads the league in 3-point shooting at 46.9% while averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Timberwolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday. Towns has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 12.

Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference standings and attempting to avoid the play-in. Minnesota is the top seed in the conference at 53-23.

Friday’s 7 p.m. MST tipoff between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen available vs. Timberwolves