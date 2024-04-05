Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for the team’s matchup on Friday with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left calf soreness.

The Bosnian big man is averaging 11.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, one steal and one block per game this season. Nurkic has missed only five games this season, but Phoenix is 1-4 without him in the lineup, and three of the losses have come by double-digits.

Allen is probable with left hip soreness. He missed Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers but has only missed seven games for the Suns and has started in all 69 of his appearances.

Allen leads the league in 3-point shooting at 46.9% while averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Timberwolves will be without Jaylen Clark and Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday. Towns has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 12, while Clark has not played this season while he works his way back from an Achilles rupture.

Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference standings and attempting to avoid the play-in. Minnesota is the top seed in the conference at 53-23.

Friday’s 7 p.m. MST tipoff between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves can be heard on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

