Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic questionable, Grayson Allen probable vs. Timberwolves

Apr 5, 2024, 1:16 PM

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns rises up for a dunk during the second half against the Oklahom...

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns rises up for a dunk during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center on March 29, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic is questionable for the team’s matchup on Friday with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to left calf soreness.

The Bosnian big man is averaging 11.2 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, one steal and one block per game this season. Nurkic has missed only five games this season, but Phoenix is 1-4 without him in the lineup, and three of the losses have come by double-digits.

Allen is probable with left hip soreness. He missed Wednesday’s game against the Cavaliers but has only missed seven games for the Suns and has started in all 69 of his appearances.

RELATED STORIES

Allen leads the league in 3-point shooting at 46.9% while averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

The Timberwolves will be without Jaylen Clark and Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday. Towns has been out since undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 12, while Clark has not played this season while he works his way back from an Achilles rupture.

Phoenix is sixth in the Western Conference standings and attempting to avoid the play-in. Minnesota is the top seed in the conference at 53-23.

Friday’s 7 p.m. MST tipoff between the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves can be heard on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Phoenix Suns

USC's Bronny James is defended by Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo of Arizona...

Arizona Sports

USC’s Bronny James declares for NBA Draft and enters transfer portal

USC Trojans guard Bronny James will enter the 2024 NBA Draft and keep the door open to a college return by entering the transfer portal.

4 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 and head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

NBA playoff standings: Phoenix Suns secure postseason appearance

Where are the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings? They're fighting for playoff positioning and hoping to avoid the play-in.

5 hours ago

(Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Suns)...

Kellan Olson

Phoenix Suns’ new Player 15 Group HQ gives staff upgraded working space

The Player 15 Group unveiled its headquarters on Thursday, a big-time upgrade of working space for Suns, Mercury and arena staff members.

19 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Donovan Mitchell #45 and Evan Mobl...

Kellan Olson

Devin Booker, Kevin Durant carry Suns through good and bad of win vs. Cavs

It wasn't a complete win for the Phoenix Suns but their highs were way up there against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

2 days ago

Kevin Young...

Damon Allred

Suns assistant coach Kevin Young cleared to interview for Hornets job, per report

Suns assistant coach Kevin Young is cleared to interview for the Hornets' coaching job, which will reportedly open after the season.

2 days ago

Suns guard Grayson Allen...

Arizona Sports

Suns’ Grayson Allen out, Donovan Mitchell available for Cavaliers

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen is out for the team's matchup on Wednesday with the Cleveland Cavaliers due to left hip soreness.

3 days ago

Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic questionable, Grayson Allen probable vs. Timberwolves