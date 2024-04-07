Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

NCAA BB

Alabama’s Grant Nelson posterizes UConn’s Donovan Clingan in Final Four highlight

Apr 6, 2024, 7:43 PM

Grant Nelson...

Grant Nelson #2 of the Alabama Crimson Tide dunks the ball over Donovan Clingan #32 of the Connecticut Huskies in the second half in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


UConn seven-footer Donovan Clingan stood between Alabama forward Grant Nelson and the rim, and Nelson went right over him for a poster jam during the Final Four on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Nelson rose up and threw it down with his right hand before hitting the deck with 15 minutes remaining in the second half. Alabama teammate Mark Sears put his hands on his head in disbelief, while play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle emphatically said, “We just got the full nelson!”

RELATED STORIES

The jam cut UConn’s lead to 55-52 after the Huskies jumped ahead 55-47.

Alabama led by as many as five against the NCAA Tournament’s top seed during the first half, but UConn went into the break ahead 44-40.

NCAA BB

Donovan Clingan...

Arizona Sports

Donovan Clingan throws down big dunk, UConn weathering early Alabama storm in Final Four

UConn handled Alabama's early sharpshooting to take a lead into halftime of Saturday's Final Four matchup at State Farm Stadium.

47 minutes ago

Guard Caitlin Clark...

Associated Press

Caitlin Clark of Iowa becomes all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, besting Pete Maravich

Caitlin Clark of Iowa has become the all-time NCAA Division I scoring leader, breaking the late Pete Maravich’s 54-year-old record.

1 month ago

Shane Burcar and Oakland Fort, NAU...

Damon Allred

Northern Arizona pulls away from VMI in second half for win

The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks won their second game in the inaugural Arizona Tip-Off at Diamond Desert Arena, 78-69 over the VMI Keydets.

5 months ago

The Miami Hurricanes hoist the trophy after defeating the Texas Longhorns 88-81 in the Elite Eight ...

Associated Press

Final Four matchups set with 3 newcomers after Miami, San Diego State wins Sunday

Florida Atlantic, San Diego State and Miami will be making their first appearances at college basketball's grand finale.

1 year ago

(Twitter Screenshot/@psuviksMBB)...

Arizona Sports

NAU men’s hoops loses on absurd game-winning shot at buzzer by Portland State

Northern Arizona men's basketball lost in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday afternoon to Portland State in Flagstaff.

1 year ago

NBA great Bill Russell gets introduced to the crowd during the NBA Europe Live Tour presented by EA...

Associated Press

NBA legend, 11-time champion Bill Russell dies at age 88

Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA Champion and the first Black head coach in North American professional sports history, died on Sunday.

2 years ago

Alabama’s Grant Nelson posterizes UConn’s Donovan Clingan in Final Four highlight