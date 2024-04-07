UConn seven-footer Donovan Clingan stood between Alabama forward Grant Nelson and the rim, and Nelson went right over him for a poster jam during the Final Four on Saturday at State Farm Stadium.

Nelson rose up and threw it down with his right hand before hitting the deck with 15 minutes remaining in the second half. Alabama teammate Mark Sears put his hands on his head in disbelief, while play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle emphatically said, “We just got the full nelson!”

The jam cut UConn’s lead to 55-52 after the Huskies jumped ahead 55-47.

Alabama led by as many as five against the NCAA Tournament’s top seed during the first half, but UConn went into the break ahead 44-40.

