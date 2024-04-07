Close
Pelicans star Zion Williamson available to play vs. Suns

Apr 7, 2024, 1:44 PM

Zion Williamson...

Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans dribbles during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on March 19, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The New Orleans Pelicans will roll into Footprint Center shorthanded on Sunday, but star forward Zion Williamson was ruled available pregame against the Phoenix Suns.

Williamson was questionable coming into Sunday with a left finger contusion and missed New Orleans’ 111-109 loss on Friday to the San Antonio Spurs.

New Orleans was already without forward Brandon Ingram (left knee bone contusion), while point guard Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) was questionable but will be available. Wing Naji Marshall (shoulder) is also out.

The Suns’ injury report was clean beyond Damion Lee, who has not played this year (meniscus).

Williamson and Ingram are New Orleans’ top two scorers with 22.8 and 20.9 points per game, respectively. Williamson dropped 30 points when the Pelicans last faced the Suns, a 124-111 Phoenix win on Monday.

The Suns lead the Pelicans by one game entering Sunday’s matchup, with Phoenix holding down the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference at 46-31 and New Orleans sitting in the No. 7 spot at 45-32.

The standings are tight at the play-in border, as the Los Angeles Lakers are only a half-game behind New Orleans, while Phoenix trails the Dallas Mavericks by a game for fifth.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson available to play vs. Suns