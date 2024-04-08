Close
Coyotes outscore Sharks 3-0 in 3rd period of road win

Apr 7, 2024, 6:00 PM

San Jose Sharks defenseman Henry Thrun (3) and Arizona Coyotes right wing Dylan Guenther (11) fight for the puck in the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, April 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Sunday.

With the game tied 2-all entering the third, Dylan Guenther scored just under five minutes into the period. Keller added an insurance goal with a slap shot at 14:13, and Schmaltz scored into an empty net.

Liam O’Brien also scored for Arizona and Connor Ingram had 25 saves.

Luke Kunin and Henry Thrun scored for San Jose, and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots.

The Coyotes notched a win to begin a five-game road trip before finishing the season at home against the Edmonton Oilers. After a winless stretch that spanned more than a month from late January to the end of February that effectively ended Arizona’s playoff hopes, the Coyotes are 10-8 since.

The Sharks have lost 12 of 14, but entered the game 2-2 in their last four. The Coyotes swept the season series over Sharks for the second time in franchise history.

The two teams traded power play goals early in the first. Crouse scored for Arizona at 3:17 and Thrun responded for San Jose just over a minute later.

O’Brien put the Coyotes ahead 2-1 at 11:07 of the first. Kunin tied it for the Sharks in the second, tapping in a feed from beneath the goal line by Thrun.

Collin Graf, who signed with the Sharks last week as one of the top undrafted free agents, had an assist on the goal for his first career NHL point.

Sharks defenseman Calen Addison received a 10-minute misconduct for the second straight game after arguing with the referees in the third period. He was ejected from Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues.

The Coyotes visit the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday.

