PHOENIX SUNS

Isaiah Thomas to remain with Suns for remainder of season

Apr 9, 2024, 11:28 AM | Updated: 11:28 am

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas...

Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Thomas in the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns have signed point guard Isaiah Thomas for the remainder of the season after his second 10-day contract, the team announced Tuesday.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania first reported the signing on Monday.

“I just spoke it into existence the last couple years,” Thomas told reporters on Tuesday. “I spoke everything that’s happened in my career into existence, so it’s definitely not a surprise for me.

“I’m super grateful as always, appreciative of the opportunity. The Suns gave me an opportunity when no one else would.”

Thomas signed with the Suns on March 20, returning to the franchise he previously played for during the 2014-15 season. He also completed an NBA comeback, appearing in his first game since the 2021-22 season on March 20. He played four games with the G League Salt Lake City Stars before joining the Suns.

“Also super thankful for the Salt Lake City Stars for giving me a chance to show what I can still do at a high level,” Thomas said. “I’m super thankful for them for sure.”

The 35-year-old has played in four of 10 games spent with the Suns, scoring five points with two assists in 14 minutes.

Head coach Frank Vogel said at the time of his initial signing Thomas would not be in the rotation when the squad is healthy but provides depth in case of injuries or foul trouble.

Thomas was confident in his ability to score when called upon but also to be a positive impact in the locker room as an 11-year vet with playoff experience.

The Suns have four games left in the regular season and continue to fight for a top six spot to avoid the play-in tournament. Phoenix hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. before heading to L.A. to face the Clippers again on Wednesday.

