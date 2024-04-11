Close
Suns change starting 5, replace Grayson Allen with Royce O’Neale

Apr 10, 2024, 7:19 PM

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns and Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans battle for a loose ball during the first half at Footprint Center on April 07, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY KELLAN OLSON


Suns reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Phoenix Suns shifted their starting lineup on Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers following an embarrassing loss in Phoenix to L.A. the night prior.

Head coach Frank Vogel has moved guard Grayson Allen to the bench in favor of wing Royce O’Neale.

The move has been discussed by the fanbase since O’Neale’s arrival at the trade deadline, as his defensive pedigree is more of what Phoenix is missing on the perimeter. Allen, however, has had a career-best season and has consistently performed all year as an elite shooter.

Vogel was just asked about the possibility of a change before Friday’s win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Very unlikely,” he said of the chances of the move. “Grayson’s been our starter (and) I expect to stay that way. But when you get into or near the playoffs, everything is on the table. So those things will all be discussed.”

Allen missed one game for a hip injury before playing just fine on Friday. In the last two games, though, he is 3-of-18 from 3-point range and has not fully looked like himself moving around the floor.

O’Neale managed to be a +8 in Tuesday’s 105-92 defeat against the Clippers despite that being a game Phoenix trailed by as many as 37 in. He was present for much of the Suns’ comeback attempt in the second half.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and you can hear it on the Arizona Sports app, ArizonaSports.com and 98.7.

