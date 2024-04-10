The Los Angeles Clippers will be without their big 3 when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Paul George (left knee soreness), James Harden (right foot inflammation) and Kawhi Leonard (right knee inflammation) have all been ruled out by Los Angeles ahead of its second game of a back-to-back against Phoenix.

The Suns meanwhile only list guard Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) as out for the tilt. That’s good news for center Jusuf Nurkic, who is back after missing Tuesday with a right ankle sprain.

George scored 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting (3-of-5 from long range) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block across 39 minutes of action in the Clippers’ 105-92 win over the Suns on Tuesday night.

In three games against Phoenix, George averaged 27 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game. He shot 52.1% from the field and 50% from 3-point land.

Both Harden and Leonard did not suit up Tuesday against Phoenix due to their respective injuries. The former hasn’t played since a March 31 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Where are the Suns and Clippers seeded in the Western Conference?

Following Tuesday’s result, the Suns (46-33) currently hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference and would be a Play-In Tournament team if the season ended Wednesday. New Orleans is one game ahead of Phoenix for the sixth seed, while Sacramento is a game back in the eighth seed.

The Clippers (51-28) are three spots ahead of Phoenix as the fourth seed.

The Suns take on the Clippers at 7:30 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

