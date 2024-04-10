Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Clippers’ Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden out vs. Suns

Apr 10, 2024, 1:54 PM

Los Angeles Clippers on the bench...

(R-L) Ivica Zubac #40, Kawhi Leonard #2, Paul George #13 and Bones Hyland #5 of the LA Clippers watch during a 117-106 New Orleans Pelicans win at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Cardinals reporter, ArizonaSports.com editor

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without their big 3 when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Paul George (left knee soreness), James Harden (right foot inflammation) and Kawhi Leonard (right knee inflammation) have all been ruled out by Los Angeles ahead of its second game of a back-to-back against Phoenix.

The Suns meanwhile only list guard Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) as out for the tilt. That’s good news for center Jusuf Nurkic, who is back after missing Tuesday with a right ankle sprain.

George scored 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting (3-of-5 from long range) to go along with seven rebounds, five assists, one steal and a block across 39 minutes of action in the Clippers’ 105-92 win over the Suns on Tuesday night.

RELATED STORIES

In three games against Phoenix, George averaged 27 points, seven rebounds and 2.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game. He shot 52.1% from the field and 50% from 3-point land.

Both Harden and Leonard did not suit up Tuesday against Phoenix due to their respective injuries. The former hasn’t played since a March 31 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Where are the Suns and Clippers seeded in the Western Conference?

Following Tuesday’s result, the Suns (46-33) currently hold the seventh seed in the Western Conference and would be a Play-In Tournament team if the season ended Wednesday. New Orleans is one game ahead of Phoenix for the sixth seed, while Sacramento is a game back in the eighth seed.

The Clippers (51-28) are three spots ahead of Phoenix as the fourth seed.

The Suns take on the Clippers at 7:30 p.m. Catch all the action on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Phoenix Suns

Royce O'Neale #00 of the Phoenix Suns and Trey Murphy III #25 of the New Orleans Pelicans battle fo...

Kellan Olson

Suns change starting 5, replace Grayson Allen with Royce O’Neale

The Suns shifted their starting lineup on Wednesday night against the Clippers following an embarrassing loss to L.A. the night prior.

48 minutes ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Are troubles brewing in the Phoenix Suns’ locker room?

Wolf & Luke react to Devin Booker's postgame 'chillin' comments after an embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Clippers at home Tuesday night.

9 hours ago

Patrick Battillo, a Valley high school basketball coach who is also known as Phoenix Suns superfan ...

KTAR.com

Suns superfan Mr. ORNG arrested for alleged child sex crimes

Phoenix Suns superfan Mr. ORNG, who is also high school coach, was arrested Wednesday for alleged child sex crimes according to authorities.

10 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is a Devin Booker trade request near after Suns fall flat vs. the Clippers?

After Phoenix's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday with a poor performance from Devin Booker and the Suns' Big 3, Dan Bickley can't help but ponder the possibilities of what could be ahead for this franchise moving forward.

10 hours ago

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Suns continue to show fractures in embarrassing loss to Clippers

The Phoenix Suns continue to show on the court they are not a fully connected group and Tuesday was the latest terrible loss to reflect that.

21 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 and head coach Frank Vogel of the Phoenix Suns...

Arizona Sports

NBA playoff standings: Phoenix Suns in battle to avoid play-in after loss to Clippers

Where are the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings? They're fighting for playoff positioning and hoping to avoid the play-in.

22 hours ago

Clippers’ Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden out vs. Suns