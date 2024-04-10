Close
Suns score 10 points in 1st quarter vs. Clippers, flirt with biggest comeback in history

Apr 9, 2024, 8:32 PM | Updated: 9:36 pm

Phoenix Suns head coach Frank Vogel talks to his players at Footprint Center. (Arizona Sports Photo/Jeremy Schnell)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns nearly set a franchise record for fewest points scored in a quarter to open Tuesday’s critical Western Conference matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center, yet they flirted with the greatest comeback of all time in a 105-92 loss.

The Suns (46-33) put up 10 points in the opening 12 minutes to fall behind 37-10. The franchise low for points in a quarter is nine, and the Suns avoided it with six free throws in the final 70 seconds. Phoenix shot 2-for-19 from the floor with four turnovers, resulting in boos raining down multiple times on “Fan Appreciation Night.”

Los Angeles’ lead climbed to as many as 37 in the opening half, and the Clippers (51-28) without Kawhi Leonard or James Harden took a 66-33 lead at the break. Clippers guard Russell Westbrook had 12 assists compared to Phoenix’s 13 made field goals.

Showing new life, the Suns scored more points in the third quarter than they had in the first half 35-33. Phoenix outscored Los Angeles by 17 in the third period and went on a 17-0 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth.

The Suns cut the deficit down to seven points midway into the fourth quarter, but Los Angeles pulled away late. Phoenix outscored L.A. 59-39 in the second half.

Kevin Durant led with 21 points for the game, followed by Bradley Beal’s 19. Devin Booker and Grayson Allen combined to shoot 4-for-24 from the field and 0-for-12 from deep.

The largest comeback in NBA history coming into the game was 36 points by the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets on Nov. 27, 1996. Phoenix’s largest comeback was 29 points against the Boston Celtics on Dec. 5, 2003.

Phoenix had come back from down 22 points in the fourth quarter earlier this season against the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns and Clippers match up again Wednesday in Los Angeles.

