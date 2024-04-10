Close
Grayson Allen wins Suns’ annual Dan Majerle Hustle Award

Apr 9, 2024, 7:16 PM

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns and De'Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings battle for a loose ball during the second half at Footprint Center on February 13, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Phoenix Suns awarded starting wing Grayson Allen with the 2023-24 Dan Majerle Hustle Award ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Footprint Center.

The honor is presented at the end of each regular season to a player who personifies hustle, grit and determination.

Josh Okogie won the hardware last season after back-to-back victories for Mikal Bridges.

Allen has been a standout all year for the Suns in his first season with the franchise following an offseason trade from the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 28-year-old is second on the Suns in minutes, tied for third in games played, tied for second in steals, fourth in blocks and fifth in rebounds.

He entered Tuesday’s game shooting 46.6% from beyond the arc to lead the league, scoring a career-high 13.5 points per game. He is four away from 200 made triples on the year, a feat accomplished by only three players in Suns history — Quentin Richardson (226), Raja Bell (205) and Gerald Green (204).

Tuesday is the Suns’ final regular season home game before they close out the campaign with three contests on the road.

Past Dan Majerle Hustle Award winners:

Josh Okogie (2023)

Mikal Bridges (2021, 2022)

Jevon Carter (2020)

Mikal Bridges (2019)

Josh Jackson (2018)

Alan Williams (2017)

P.J. Tucker (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016)

Sebastian Telfair (2012)

Grant Hill (2011)

Jared Dudley (2010)

Louis Amundson (2009)

Grant Hill (2008)

Leandro Barbosa (2007)

Raja Bell (2006)

Shawn Marion (2005)

Casey Jacobsen (2004)

Bo Outlaw (2003 – Inaugural Award)

