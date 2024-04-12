The reports that the Arizona Coyotes could be headed toward potential relocation to Salt Lake City continue to circle the franchise. Like most everyone else, Coyotes players have seemingly been left in the dark. Head coach Andre Tourigny has even gone as far as to say the original relocation rumor in January impacted Arizona ahead of its 14-game losing streak earlier in the year.

“Throughout this whole time, there hasn’t been a ton of discussion on what’s going on I guess,” Clayton Keller told reporters Friday. “We’re just kind of taking it day by day.

“We’ve heard different things here and there and none of them are really true so we just kind of learn from that and take it day by day.”

Some clarity could be on the way, though.

General manager Bill Armstrong is expected to address the team ahead of its matchup against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

“It’s going to be important,” Lawson Crouse said. “Who knows what he’s going to say, but it will be an important talk for sure.”

But while everyone is concerned with finding out the latest in the Coyotes’ saga, Arizona’s players remain locked in on finishing out the season.

Wednesday’s 4-3 overtime win over Vancouver was proof of that.

“We’re blocking everything out,” Crouse said. “I think last game was a great example of that. We have three big games remaining for our group. A lot of guys are up for contracts and have a lot to play for. Team game, when the team does better, everyone does better.

“We saw it everywhere just like everyone, but we don’t know more than what everyone else is seeing,” he added. “We’re just worried about tonight and controlling what we can control. That’s all we can think about.”

Still, having your team constantly in the news cycle alongside the word “relocation” is going to have people curious.

“You can say it’s not a distraction, but buddies, family, people are always texting and keep putting it in your head,” Clayton Keller said. “Bear (head coach Andre Tourigny) said we have another opportunity to deal with the same thing and learn from our past mistakes.

“Since I’ve played in Arizona, there’s always been a lot of rumors and stuff like that,” he added. “I think we try to do as best we can to just focus on hockey.”

But regardless of what Armstrong tells his players ahead of Friday’s tilt, Keller and Crouse will continue to be a voice for others in the room.

“I’ve tried to help the other guys. The guys that have been here awhile, Lawson Crouse, Nick Schmaltz (are too),” Keller said.

“Whether it’s different owners or moving from Glendale to Tempe or things like that, I think you just try to focus on the hockey. I still have an amazing job and love what I do, so thankful for that.”

