Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

DAN BICKLEY

Arizona Coyotes relocation not our fault, it’s on the owner and local politics

Apr 13, 2024, 4:38 PM

The Arizona Coyotes...

The Arizona Coyotes salute the fans following the NHL game at Mullett Arena on January 09, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Bruins 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Dan Bickley's Profile Picture

BY DAN BICKLEY


Arizona Sports

Say goodnight. The Coyotes are going dark. Their hockey players are relocating to Salt Lake City. Our inglorious run as a major league sports town is coming to an end. 

Such a sad, pathetic, unnecessary ending. 

For those clinging to hope and redemption, there is still an open window. Current owner Alex Meruelo can win a state land auction, as originally intended; navigate all the zoning issues, political shenanigans and unplanned expenses that will inconveniently pop up, while privately funding the development for a state-of-the-art hockey arena.  

He will reportedly have five years to pull off his own miracle on ice. 

Many have wondered if and why the NHL would welcome Meruelo back into the fold, an owner that stopped paying his bills in Glendale and couldn’t win an election in Tempe on acreage that currently houses a landfill. 

Maybe they don’t want him back in the club. Maybe the NHL is just calling his bluff. Or maybe this will be Meruelo’s ultimate litmus test after the rocky start to his stewardship in Arizona. As in: If he can pull this off, he will deserve to give $1 billion back to the NHL, get another hockey team in return and press reset with an expansion franchise in Arizona. 

Yeah. Not holding my breath. 

RELATED STORIES

The shame is how we’ve squandered our big-league status. The Coyotes won a referendum for a new stadium in November 1999, on the same night the Spurs won a vote for a new arena in downtown San Antonio. Optimism was high. 

That public vote called for an arena to be built at Los Arcos, a run-down shopping mall on the doorstep of Old Town Scottsdale. That project went poof when the Scottsdale mayor didn’t trust Steve Ellman’s finances. The team landed in Glendale on a wing and a prayer, careening on almost two decades of relocation whispers that produced exactly one extended playoff run.   

Alas, their attempt to get back to the East Valley has been a disaster, namely the horribly botched opportunity in Tempe, where the Coyotes assumed voters would believe in big talk and pretty renderings. 

The shame is that we are a very good hockey town. 

While Canadian critics are surely chuckling and chortling over our endgame failure, they will certainly miss the convenient flights and cheap tickets to see their favorite teams play in the Valley. They are also missing the point. 

This failure is not ours. This is on the overextended owners who always gave us a diluted, diminished product, failing to provide the kind of playoff hockey that grows a fan base and sells itself. This is on the politicians who have sabotaged their efforts every step of the way.   

In the end, we are losing elite status, one of 13 cities/regions with all four major professional sports. We’re losing a young nucleus of talented hockey players, a roster leaving town at the tail end of a massive rebuild. And we might lose the grass-roots movement that made the Valley fertile ground for aspiring young hockey players, like current Toronto star Auston Matthews.      

So sad, so unnecessary. There was a time when the Coyotes were a real player in town. They had star power and a downtown address. They sparked real conversations around Valley water coolers. And, tragically, the only home to call their own was a palace built on quicksand, violating the top three rules of real estate: 

Location, location, location. 

Reach Bickley at dbickley@arizonasports.com. Listen to Bickley & Marotta weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Arizona Sports.

Dan Bickley

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Something feels very different with Devin Booker and the Suns

On the latest Bickley Blast, Dan Bickley asks if a Devin Booker trade request is in the near future.

1 day ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Can a Phoenix Suns playoff run can force this team to reconcile its issues?

Despite the bad vibes surrounding the Phoenix Suns, Dan Bickley debates if an NBA playoff run can be the determining factor in what makes or breaks this team's underlying issues.

2 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Is a Devin Booker trade request near after Suns fall flat vs. the Clippers?

After Phoenix's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday with a poor performance from Devin Booker and the Suns' Big 3, Dan Bickley can't help but ponder the possibilities of what could be ahead for this franchise moving forward.

3 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Now is the time for Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns to go full throttle

With six games left in the regular season, Dan Bickley breaks down why the guard Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns need to go full throttle to the finish line if they want to secure a playoff spot and avoid the play-in game.

4 days ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Bickley Blast: Still reason to doubt Suns ‘Super team’ is built for playoff grind

Dan Bickley says in his Bickley Blast that there is still doubt the Suns can turn it on in the playoffs. Video/Photo: Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports and Phoenix Suns/NBA Arizona Sports has the permission and the rights to shoot video from the NBA and the Phoenix Suns. Subscribe to the Arizona Sports daily newsletter: https://bit.ly/3QWcj1x Read articles from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/ Download the Arizona Sports app: https://arizonasports.com/the-arizona-sports-98-7-fm-app/ Sign up for texts from Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/text-alerts/ Listen live to Arizona Sports: https://arizonasports.com/listen-live/ Follow the team: https://bit.ly/3R0PIAJ ARIZONA SPORTS SOCIAL MEDIA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ArizonaSports/ X: https://x.com/azsports TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@arizonasports987 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arizsports/ ARIZONA SPORTS PODCASTS: https://arizonasports.com/category/podcasts/

5 days ago

Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson and Drew Eubanks...

Dan Bickley

Suns missed an opportunity to take pressure off in loss to Pelicans

The Suns came out with a loss when they had a chance to take some pressure off their final week before the postseason.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes relocation not our fault, it’s on the owner and local politics