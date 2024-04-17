Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Full schedule: Suns-Timberwolves 1st round playoff series starts Saturday

Apr 16, 2024, 10:44 PM | Updated: 11:55 pm

Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards...

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Phoenix Suns will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs for a series starting Saturday in Minneapolis.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the tilt is slated for 12:30 p.m. MST on ESPN and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:

#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Dallas

DAY

DATE

AWAY

HOME

GM

TIME

TV

Sat

4/20

Phoenix

Minnesota

1

12:30 p.m.

ESPN

Tue

4/23

Phoenix

Minnesota

2

4:30 p.m.

TNT

Fri

4/26

Minnesota

Phoenix

3

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Sun

4/28

Minnesota

Phoenix

4

6:30 p.m.

TNT

Tue

4/30

Phoenix

Minnesota

5*

TBD

TBD

Thu

5/2

Minnesota

Phoenix

6*

TBD

TBD

Sat

5/4

Phoenix

Minnesota

7*

TBD

TNT

The sixth-seeded Suns beat the third-seeded T-Wolves on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

Speaking of the Lakers, they knocked off the Pelicans in their play-in tournament matchup to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. L.A. will now face No. 2 seed Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

Victories by the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder moved the Wolves down to No. 3 after three teams came into their regular season finales tied at No. 1 for the first time in NBA history.

