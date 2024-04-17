Full schedule: Suns-Timberwolves 1st round playoff series starts Saturday
Apr 16, 2024, 7:24 PM | Updated: 10:43 pm
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs for a series starting Saturday in Minneapolis.
Tipoff for Game 1 of the tilt is slated for 12:30 p.m. MST on ESPN and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.
Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:
|
#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Dallas
|
DAY
|
DATE
|
AWAY
|
HOME
|
GM
|
TIME
|
TV
|
Sat
|
4/20
|
Phoenix
|
Minnesota
|
1
|
12:30 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Tues
|
4/23
|
Phoenix
|
Minnesota
|
2
|
4:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Fri
|
4/26
|
Minnesota
|
Phoenix
|
3
|
7:30 p.m.
|
ESPN
|
Sun
|
4/28
|
Minnesota
|
Phoenix
|
4
|
6:30 p.m.
|
TNT
|
Tue
|
4/30
|
Phoenix
|
Minnesota
|
5*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Thu
|
5/2
|
Minnesota
|
Phoenix
|
6*
|
TBD
|
TBD
|
Sat
|
5/4
|
Phoenix
|
Minnesota
|
7*
|
TBD
|
TNT
The sixth-seeded Suns beat the third-seeded T-Wolves on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.
Speaking of the Lakers, they knocked off the Pelicans in their play-in tournament matchup to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. L.A. will now face No. 2 seed Denver in the first round of the playoffs.
Victories by the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder moved the Wolves down to No. 3 after three teams came into their regular season finales tied at No. 1 for the first time in NBA history.
What time do the Suns play Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the T-Wolves?
The Suns will play the first of up to seven games against the T-Wolves on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. MST.
The series will begin in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves are 30-11 this season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.
Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.
The Suns won the earlier matchup in the season as well, a three-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.