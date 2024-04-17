The Phoenix Suns will meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs for a series starting Saturday in Minneapolis.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the tilt is slated for 12:30 p.m. MST on ESPN and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Here is the full schedule for the first-round matchup:

#6 Phoenix vs. #3 Dallas DAY DATE AWAY HOME GM TIME TV Sat 4/20 Phoenix Minnesota 1 12:30 p.m. ESPN Tues 4/23 Phoenix Minnesota 2 4:30 p.m. TNT Fri 4/26 Minnesota Phoenix 3 7:30 p.m. ESPN Sun 4/28 Minnesota Phoenix 4 6:30 p.m. TNT Tue 4/30 Phoenix Minnesota 5* TBD TBD Thu 5/2 Minnesota Phoenix 6* TBD TBD Sat 5/4 Phoenix Minnesota 7* TBD TNT

The sixth-seeded Suns beat the third-seeded T-Wolves on Sunday, while the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their respective regular-season finales. The results helped Phoenix to avoid the play-in tournament, earning a week off before its first-round series starts.

Speaking of the Lakers, they knocked off the Pelicans in their play-in tournament matchup to secure the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. L.A. will now face No. 2 seed Denver in the first round of the playoffs.

Victories by the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder moved the Wolves down to No. 3 after three teams came into their regular season finales tied at No. 1 for the first time in NBA history.

What time do the Suns play Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the T-Wolves?

The Suns will play the first of up to seven games against the T-Wolves on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. MST.

The series will begin in Minnesota at the Target Center where the Timberwolves are 30-11 this season. The Suns finished the regular season 24-17 away from home.

Phoenix finished its regular season 10-4 over its last 14 games. Minnesota finished 9-5 over its final 14, the difference being two head-to-head wins by the Suns over the stretch.

The Suns won the earlier matchup in the season as well, a three-point win in November, setting the foundation for a regular-season sweep.

