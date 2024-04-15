Close
Suns’ Kevin Young reportedly a finalist for Brooklyn Nets head coaching job

Apr 14, 2024, 5:31 PM

Kevin Young, Houston Rockets...

Phoenix Suns acting coach Kevin Young calls out a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in Phoenix. Suns coach Monty Williams is in COVID-19 health and safety protocol. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BY DAMON ALLRED


editor

Phoenix Suns associate head coach Kevin Young is one of three finalists for the Brooklyn Nets’ head coaching vacancy, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Young is joined by the Sacramento Kings’ Jordi Fernandez and Mike Budenholzer, who most recently coached the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship team and has taken a year away from the game.

The three finalists will interview with Nets owner Joe Tsai in person with a final decision coming soon after, according to Charania.

Young has been viewed as the Suns’ offensive coordinator of sorts, serving as the lone holdover from Monty Williams’ staff. Over last summer, Young was a candidate for the head-coaching job when Phoenix was replacing Williams before Frank Vogel was hired.

When Young was retained, he was made the league’s highest-paid assistant, reportedly making $2 million.

The Suns finished the season with the 10th-best offensive rating at 116.8 points per 100 possessions.

If hired, Young would be reunited with former Suns wings Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson.

