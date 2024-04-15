Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

EMPIRE OF THE SUNS

Grayson Allen agrees to sign 4-year contract extension with Suns

Apr 15, 2024, 7:32 AM | Updated: 7:35 am

Grayson Allen of the Phoenix Suns...

Grayson Allen #8 of the Phoenix Suns reacts to a three-point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on January 21, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


ArizonaSports.com lead editor

Grayson Allen and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a four-year, $70 million contract extension Monday after the guard’s first regular season in the Valley saw him lead the NBA with 46.1% three-point accuracy. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi reported Allen’s agency confirmed the agreement that includes a player option and adds the luxury tax penalty for the first year contract of $15.6 million will be $79 million.

As a team, Phoenix at present is looking at the highest 2024-25 payroll in the league at $206 million with $104 more in taxes, Wojnarowski adds.

If the Suns adding Bradley Beal’s pricy long-term salary that includes a no-trade clause was the double-down by owner Mat Ishbia on committing to spending last offseason, this was the triple down.

RELATED STORIES

Allen was eligible for a four-year contract extension totaling $75 million beginning on March 27. He could have signed it through June 30.

Performance-wise, it would be a no-brainer for Phoenix.

Allen averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game.

He started 74 of 75 games played alongside the Big Three of Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Often times, Allen took on the assignment of chasing the league’s elite point guards. More often than not, he matched up against the toughest perimeter opponent.

Why would the Suns pay that luxury tax to sign Grayson Allen to a contract extension?

Because the Suns were already projected to be above the second luxury tax apron, they can only sign outside free agents to minimum deals and cannot aggregate salaries in trades.

Locking up Allen now was a no-brainer to avoid losing not only a rotation player but arguably one of the most consistent Suns during this up-and-down season that saw Phoenix finish sixth in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.

Looking beyond this year’s postseason, Allen could be dealt for salaries just below is own, which is above the mid-level exception.

The Suns notably don’t have any exceptions beyond the vet’s minimum to spend in their financial situation. Eating that cash to pay Allen gives Phoenix more flexibility in trades that wouldn’t exist otherwise.

That, or Allen continues to perform and contribute as a top rotation player.

Empire of the Suns

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns celebrates his basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the...

Kellan Olson

It’s time: Suns locate spark, Bradley Beal lifts team to playoffs vs. Timberwolves

Whether it is due to a favorable matchup, a shock to the system via Bradley Beal, or a little bit of both, the Suns found what they needed.

16 hours ago

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets during t...

Kellan Olson

Bradley Beal leads big-time Suns response in ugly win vs. Kings

For as much as the last two games looked like the Suns calling it a day on the 2023-24 season, they had at least one more fight left in them.

2 days ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns reacts as he walks past Kevin Durant #35 during the first half ...

Kellan Olson

Suns show same bad vibes, do barely enough to beat depleted Clippers

The Phoenix Suns were gifted a depleted Los Angeles Clippers squad on Wednesday the night after a terrible loss to L.A.

4 days ago

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Suns continue to show fractures in embarrassing loss to Clippers

The Phoenix Suns continue to show on the court they are not a fully connected group and Tuesday was the latest terrible loss to reflect that.

5 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (Jeremy Schnell/...

Kellan Olson

Zion Williamson steps up to moment, Suns lose crucial game to Pelicans

In the biggest game of the regular season for both the Pelicans and Suns, it was Zion Williamson that dominated the key moments.

7 days ago

(Jeremy Schnell/Arizona Sports)...

Kellan Olson

Suns hit first, jumble up Timberwolves in 3rd straight win

The Phoenix Suns used one of their best defensive performances of the season to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

9 days ago

Grayson Allen agrees to sign 4-year contract extension with Suns