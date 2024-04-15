“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” Advanced Screening
Apr 15, 2024, 11:50 AM
Join us for the official Arizona Cardinals Draft Party presented by your Arizona Ford Dealers on Thursday, April 25 on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium. Gates open at 4pm for LIVE NFL Draft coverage, interactive games and appearances by Cardinals players, cheerleaders and Big Red followed by fireworks to conclude the evening
4 days ago
Register now for your chance to win a reserved table and $200 in food and beverage credit at Flankers Kitchen + Sports Bar inside the BetMGM Sportsbook all while having a front row seat at our live broadcast as we await the Cardinals' first pick!
7 days ago
Legendary comedian Bill Burr is heading to Arizona Financial Theatre for four amazing nights from April 25 - 28. We are giving you the chance to win tickets to his third show on April 27! Register now for your chance to win tickets!
12 days ago
Nominate a youth sports coach to be the Arizona Sports Coach of the Month and they could win $500!
13 days ago
Text "SEATS" to 620-620 for your chance to win four (4) tickets to see the D-backs take on the Cubs on April 16, plus $200 Dbucks!
13 days ago
Register for your chance to win a pair of tickets to a baseball game with Dave Burns and Jimmy V, courtesy of V's Barbershop!
14 days ago