Protected: Win a XXXX XXXXX XXXX
Apr 25, 2024, 8:10 AM
Apr 25, 2024, 8:10 AM
Listen to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM every day at 8 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m. as we reveal the exclusive Phoenix Suns codeword! Text the codeword to 620-620 and register for your chance to score Suns playoff tickets! Stay tuned and show your support by being ALL IN for this historic Suns playoff run!
8 days ago
Just announced: Kevin Hart is coming to Arizona Financial Theatre on Oct. 11. Tickets go on sale this Friday, and you can win a pair now by registering!
9 days ago
Enter below for a chance to win two tickets to an advanced screening of "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" on May 7th!
10 days ago
Register for your chance to win tickets to the advanced screening of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, May 20th. at Harkins Arizona Mills
10 days ago
Text "SEATS" to 620-620 for your chance to win four (4) tickets to see the D-backs take on the Marlins on May 24, plus $200 Dbucks!
11 days ago
Join us for the official Arizona Cardinals Draft Party presented by your Arizona Ford Dealers on Thursday, April 25 on the Great Lawn at State Farm Stadium. Gates open at 4pm for LIVE NFL Draft coverage, interactive games and appearances by Cardinals players, cheerleaders and Big Red followed by fireworks to conclude the evening
14 days ago