Def Leppard x Journey

Mar 27, 2024, 10:59 AM | Updated: 11:08 am

BY PROMOTIONS


Def Leppard and Journey are bringing the 2024 Summer Stadium Tour to Phoenix!!

Register Below for your chance to see Def Leppard, Journey, and the Steve Miller Band, Friday August 23rd at Chase Field!

LPGA Ford Championship Presented by KCC

Register to win tickets to the LPGA Ford Championship Presented by KCC this weekend! 

1 day ago

KoЯn with Special Guests Gojira & Spiritbox

KoЯn is heading to Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Oct. 3 with special guests Gojira & Spiritbox! Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and you can win a pair now!

1 day ago

Meet NHRA star Travis Shumake

Hey, hot rod fans. Join us this Saturday, March 30, at Fry's Food Stores (2929 E Ocotillo Rd.) in Chandler for a meet and greet featuring NHRA driver Travis Shumake. Check out the car, enjoy tasty brand samplings and participate in our exciting giveaways, including over 50 tickets to next weekend's race and $2,000 in Fry’s gift cards!

2 days ago

Final Four Fan Fest Presented by Capital One

ip-off your weekend with a trip to the Men's Final Four Fan Fest presented by Capital One. As you take your first steps through the doors, you’ll be greeted by a sports wonderland of interactive games, special celebrity and athlete appearances, autograph signings, and much more! Experience the thrill of the Men's Final Four like never before! Register now for your chance to win tickets!

4 days ago

Advanced Screening: THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTELEMANLY WARFARE

Register for your chance to see THE MINISTRY OF UNGENTLEMANLY WARFARE, Tuesday April 16th

4 days ago

Paul Burkett

Advanced Screening: FALL GUY

Register for your chance to see Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, on Tuesday April 30th

4 days ago

