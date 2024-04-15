Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Report: Suns’ Devin Booker, Kevin Durant on finalized Team USA Olympic roster

Apr 15, 2024, 4:36 PM

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant from USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics...

Kevin Durant #7 and Devin Booker #15 of Team United States celebrate a play against Spain during the first half of a Men's Basketball Quarterfinal game on day eleven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 03, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and forward Kevin Durant are part of the finalized Team USA roster for the 2024 Summer Olympics, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

They will be joined by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Celtics guard Jrue Holiday, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Lakers center Anthony Davis.

That is 11 of the 12 slots, and Wojnarowski notes Team USA could keep that spot open for now.

Booker and Durant took home gold as part of USA Basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, while the latter also won in 2012 (London) and 2016 (Rio de Janeiro). Both expressed their interest in playing for Team USA back on media day.

Booker made the quick turnaround in 2021 from the NBA Finals to Tokyo, taking a flight with Holiday and Khris Middleton as the Olympic competition was getting underway. This year, the Americans start group play on July 28, more than a month after the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Finals in late June.

